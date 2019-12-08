AUGUSTA-Wheeler, John 24, passed away Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 in Wichita. Visitation 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Mon., Dec. 9, 2019, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. John was born in Topeka on Jan. 7, 1995. He was self-employed as an electronics technician. Survived by: mother, Roxie Wheeler; sister, Jessica James (Malik); half-brothers, Todd and Cody Fisher; half-sister, Annabelle Williams; nephew, Race James; niece, Grey James; "grandfather", Merlin Wood, birth mother, Alice Buess; "dad", Earl Boyer. Memorial to Intrust Bank, care of Roxie Wheeler to help with funeral expenses, 112 W 7th St, Augusta, KS 67010.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019