John William Bland

LINCOLN-Bland, John William 88, of Lincoln, KS, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Beloit, KS. He was born September 29, 1930, in Springfield, MO, to John William and Mabel Meachum (Buck) Bland. Left to celebrate his life include: his wife, Julia Ella (Bell) Bland, of the home; sons, Samuel Earl Bland (Wendy), of Gales Ferry, CT, John Andrew Bland (Marcia), of Tigard, OR, Paul Duane Bland (Lendi), of Americus, KS, Mark William Bland (Melissa), of Conway, AR, Charles Luke Bland (Rebecca), of Claremore, OK; daughter, Mary Hunt (Donnie), of Belle Plaine, KS; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, with another one expected in September. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Bland. He earned a Master's of Divinity degree from Phillips University, Enid, OK; a Bachelor's degree from Bethel College, Newton, KS; and graduated from the Baptist Bible College, Springfield MO. He was a minister most of his adult life and was ordained by the United Methodist Church. He served Baptist, Methodist, Christian, and Mennonite churches across Kansas and in Oklahoma and Colorado, including South Haven, Florence, Lincoln, Iuka, Byers, Cullison, Thornburg, Reamsville, Womer, Scandia, Norway, Cassoday, Burns, Hardtner, Hazelton, Ebenezer, Bushton, Tribune, Barnard, Ash Grove, Pittsburg, Lucas, and Salina in Kansas; Turpin in Oklahoma; and Towner in Colorado. He served in the U.S. Marine Reserves. Visitation: 1-7:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 24th, at Hall Chapel, Lincoln, with family receiving friends 5-7:00 P.M. Service: 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 25th, at Hall Chapel, with interment following in Lincoln City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Bible College and Theological Seminary, Springfield, MO. Services entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, Lincoln, KS. Online condolences to www.postrockfs.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 24, 2019
