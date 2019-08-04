John William Connelly


Connelly, John William 81, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Funeral Mass, 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 5, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. John was a retired Captain for the Kansas Highway Patrol, a retired Major in Army National Guard and enjoyed fishing. Preceded in death by parents, Reba and Edgar Connelly. Survivors: wife, Phyllis; daughters, Julie (Steve) Newman of Wichita, Lynn (Larry) Musselman of Grant, FL; son, Matthew (Helen) Connelly of Dallas, TX; 7 grandchildren; brother, Robert (Sue) Connelly of Anthony; sister, Lois Connelly of LA. The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made to Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. St. Francis, Wichita, KS 67211 or A Better Choice, 3007 E. Central, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
