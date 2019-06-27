John Willian Lortz

Lortz, John Willian born in Joplin, MO on September 19, 1928, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sybil M. and Wesley M. Lortz. John was honorably discharged from the US Navy as a builder 3rd class. He is survived by his wife Vicci Lortz of 32 years. He was a much loved father, grandfather and friend. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Christian Chapel Foursquare, 5828 S. Broadway, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 27, 2019
