John "David" WinnDecember 16, 1956 - October 29, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Age 63, passed away October 29, 2020. Born on December 16, 1956 to John D. and Caroline E. Winn in Hannibal, MO. David was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend that will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his wife, Debbie Winn; daughter, Beth Ann Winn; sister, Cheryl Story; and grandchildren, McKenzie and Macy. A come and go visitation will be from 1pm-5pm Friday, November 6, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple Street, Wichita, KS 67209.