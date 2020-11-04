1/1
John "David" Winn
1956 - 2020
John "David" Winn
December 16, 1956 - October 29, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 63, passed away October 29, 2020. Born on December 16, 1956 to John D. and Caroline E. Winn in Hannibal, MO. David was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend that will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his wife, Debbie Winn; daughter, Beth Ann Winn; sister, Cheryl Story; and grandchildren, McKenzie and Macy. A come and go visitation will be from 1pm-5pm Friday, November 6, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple Street, Wichita, KS 67209.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Central Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
