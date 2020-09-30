John WoodyFebruary 12, 1942 - September 28, 2020Douglass, Kansas - Douglass - Woody, John Milton, 78, died Monday, September 28, 2020. He was the co-founder of Woody Auction and owner of DoodleBug Oil Company, both in Douglass. Visitation: Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at First Christian Church of Douglass, 303 East 4th Street, Douglass, Kansas 67039. Interment to follow at Richland Cemetery, Douglass Kansas. John is survived by his children, Marshall Woody (Stephanie), Jeanine Cody (Chuck) Jason Woody (Melinda); 7 grandchildren; brother Albert Woody (Joyce); companion, Mary Ann Moore. Memorials have been established with the Douglass Historical Museum, 314 S Forrest St, Douglass, KS 67039, or Douglass Library, 319 S Forrest St, Douglass, KS 67039.