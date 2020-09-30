1/1
John Woody
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Woody
February 12, 1942 - September 28, 2020
Douglass, Kansas - Douglass - Woody, John Milton, 78, died Monday, September 28, 2020. He was the co-founder of Woody Auction and owner of DoodleBug Oil Company, both in Douglass. Visitation: Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at First Christian Church of Douglass, 303 East 4th Street, Douglass, Kansas 67039. Interment to follow at Richland Cemetery, Douglass Kansas. John is survived by his children, Marshall Woody (Stephanie), Jeanine Cody (Chuck) Jason Woody (Melinda); 7 grandchildren; brother Albert Woody (Joyce); companion, Mary Ann Moore. Memorials have been established with the Douglass Historical Museum, 314 S Forrest St, Douglass, KS 67039, or Douglass Library, 319 S Forrest St, Douglass, KS 67039.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Christian Church of Douglass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved