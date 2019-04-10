Raymond, Johnna M. January 10, 1965- April 2, 2019. She worked for the Highway Patrol/Turnpike for 18 years and 10 years of photography for The Wichita Thunder Hockey Team. She had 24 years of marriage to Robert N. Raymond. Survived by her parents; 3 daughters; 3 son-in-laws; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; 5 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. Celebration of Life will be held at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS, on Sat. April 13, 2019 at 10:00 am. In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Kansas Humane Society or Hope in the Valley Equine Rescue and Sanctuary.
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019