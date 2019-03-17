CLEARWATER-Goul, Johnnie Dean Johnnie Dean Goul passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born in Altamont, Kansas June 23, 1933 to Harry and Elsie Goul. He was preceded in death by parents; wife, Frances Charlene Goul; daughter, Melody Ann Goul; and 8 siblings. He is survived by wife, Jan Goul; sons, Bradley and Brian Goul; daughter, Beth Tjaden; and grandchildren, Joshua and Shannon Collins. He enlisted in the Army and then worked for Western Electric as an Installer until his retirement. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge of Haysville and was a 32nd degree Mason. He was also a member of the Midian Shrine of Wichita. In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with the or the Haysville Masonic Lodge #112 330 S. Main, Haysville, Kansas 67060. Service pending.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019