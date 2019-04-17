Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie E. Fields Jr.. View Sign

Fields, Johnnie E. Jr. age 71, passed away April 11, 2019. He was born in Mena, Arkansas, to Johnnie & Margaret Fields who predeceased him. Wichita was his home for most of his years, graduating from South High in 1967 and working food service with Wesley Medical Center until he retired. His loves in life were league bowling, hanging with friends at the Religious Nurture Center (RNC) and companionship with his loyal pet schnauzers, Star and Mattie. He is survived by brother, Bruce Fields (Oklahoma City) and Kim Noll (Joplin) as well as nieces, nephews, a great-niece and great-nephews. There will be a private family ceremony to celebrate his life. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church-Religious Nurture Center ministry for persons with developmental disabilities, in care of Parker Mortuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.

1502 S. Joplin Ave

Joplin , MO 64804

