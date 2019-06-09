Burnett, Johnnie Rhea 87, passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born in Knox County, TN to parents, Cecil and Octavia Hodge. She is preceded by husband, Joseph C. Burnett; son, Joseph "Danny" Burnett; daughter, Linda "Ann" Walker; grandchild, Shannon Walker; 5 brothers and 6 sisters. Johnnie Rhea is survived by her loving daughters, Donna Faye Maples, Jane (Scott) Burton, Lisa (Kelly) Smith; son, Phillip Burnett; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Memorial service is 2:00 pm Friday June 14, 2019 at the Kansas Masonic Home Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019