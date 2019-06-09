Johnnie Rhea Burnett

Burnett, Johnnie Rhea 87, passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born in Knox County, TN to parents, Cecil and Octavia Hodge. She is preceded by husband, Joseph C. Burnett; son, Joseph "Danny" Burnett; daughter, Linda "Ann" Walker; grandchild, Shannon Walker; 5 brothers and 6 sisters. Johnnie Rhea is survived by her loving daughters, Donna Faye Maples, Jane (Scott) Burton, Lisa (Kelly) Smith; son, Phillip Burnett; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Memorial service is 2:00 pm Friday June 14, 2019 at the Kansas Masonic Home Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019
