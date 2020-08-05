1/1
Johnny D. Farris
Farris, Johnny D. 66, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, August 6, at Broadway Mortuary. A second visitation with family will be 11am- 1pm, Saturday, August 8, at Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Russellville, MO, with a Graveside Service to follow at Enloe Cemetery. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Betty Farris; and sister, Ethelyn Garrison. Survivors include his wife, Jeri Farris; sons, Michael (Stephanie) Farris and Jeffery Farris; step-daughter, Michelle Asmus; brother, Larry (Bev) Farris; and grandchildren, Mavrick, Sawyer, Jonathan and Olivia. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home
AUG
8
Graveside service
Enloe Cemetery
