Farris, Johnny D. 66, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, August 6, at Broadway Mortuary. A second visitation with family will be 11am- 1pm, Saturday, August 8, at Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Russellville, MO, with a Graveside Service to follow at Enloe Cemetery. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Betty Farris; and sister, Ethelyn Garrison. Survivors include his wife, Jeri Farris; sons, Michael (Stephanie) Farris and Jeffery Farris; step-daughter, Michelle Asmus; brother, Larry (Bev) Farris; and grandchildren, Mavrick, Sawyer, Jonathan and Olivia. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
.