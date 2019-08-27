HAYSVILLE-Conger, Johnny Frank Sr. 86, passed away Saturday, August 24th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Donna Pendlay, Julia "Annie" Dallke; son, Johnny F. Conger, Jr. and wife, E. Darlene Conger. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Shartzer; grandchildren, Jonathan D. Cole, Johnny Conger, III, James E. Cole, Christopher Conger, Jonathan C. Dallke, Stephanie Atkinson, Michelle Hudson, Michelle Lipe, Samantha Comer, Robert Rayburn; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation: Tuesday, August 27th, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, Kansas 67060. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Interment to follow at Waco Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019