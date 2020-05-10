Hollis, Johnny George 50, passed away May 2, 2020. Born to Merle Hollis and Bridget Cozad in Wichita, KS. He had 3 sons who he was very proud of and were truly his pride and joy. His first son Evan was in union with Susan Hale-Clarke. His second and third sons River and Canyon were in marriage with Debbie Hollis. He received his CDL in 1993 and was most recently employed by Professional Cargo Services. Johnny was mechanically inclined and innovative for whatever situation was before him. He loved camping and fishing, and could make new friends in an instant as he was so charismatic. Unknown to many he happily would share food and resources if he saw someone in need. He is survived by his children Evan Hale (Emily Schild), River Hollis (Zoe Greenup) of Wichita, KS and Canyon Hollis of Pampa, TX; his father Merle Hollis of Grants Pass, Oregon; his mother Bridget Cozad of Wichita, KS; sister Sheila Demel (Marcus) of Seguin, TX; his grandmother Wilma Hollis of Wichita, KS; nephews Peyton Dahl of Lawrence, KS, Ronnie Demel of Seguin, Tx; and niece Ara Demel of Seguin, TX; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his fiance' Jessica (Jessie) Eckhardt of Wichita, KS. A memorial service will be announced at a later date, arranged by Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Food Bank or in contribution to Johnny's memorial. www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.