Johnny Lee Burns
September 1, 1944 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Johnny L. Burns, 76, Machine Operator, died Thursday, November 19, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, November 23, 2020, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Garnett, KS. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at First Christian Church, Garnett, KS. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy Burns; wife, Helen Burns. Survived by his children, Michael (Jennifer) Burns of Wichita, KS, Diana (John) Taylor of Afton, OK, Wayne Burns of McPherson, KS, Stephan Cronk of VA; brothers, Bill Burns of Neosho, MO, Richard Burns of Kansas City, KS; sister, Connie (Leon) Demoret of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Dusty Cronk, Megan (Nick) Bergman, Drew (Kaylee Burnett, Fiancé) Burns, Makenzie Burns, Tyler Burns, Tamara Braithwaite; great-grandchildren, Coy Bergman, Riley Bergman, Payton Bergman. A memorial has been established with Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.