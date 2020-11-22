1/1
Johnny Lee Burns
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Lee Burns
September 1, 1944 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Johnny L. Burns, 76, Machine Operator, died Thursday, November 19, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, November 23, 2020, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Garnett, KS. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at First Christian Church, Garnett, KS. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy Burns; wife, Helen Burns. Survived by his children, Michael (Jennifer) Burns of Wichita, KS, Diana (John) Taylor of Afton, OK, Wayne Burns of McPherson, KS, Stephan Cronk of VA; brothers, Bill Burns of Neosho, MO, Richard Burns of Kansas City, KS; sister, Connie (Leon) Demoret of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Dusty Cronk, Megan (Nick) Bergman, Drew (Kaylee Burnett, Fiancé) Burns, Makenzie Burns, Tyler Burns, Tamara Braithwaite; great-grandchildren, Coy Bergman, Riley Bergman, Payton Bergman. A memorial has been established with Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Downing & Lahey West Mortuary
NOV
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Feuerborn Family Funeral Service
NOV
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved