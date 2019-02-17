DERBY-Meyer, Jolene Dee Age 59, former Boeing Company employee, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. Funeral service 2 pm Thursday, February 21, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Jolene is preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and her parents, Ralph and Ina Sandefur. Survivors include her brother, John Sandefur; sister, Teresa Williams (Darrell); nephew, Michael Williams; and her niece, Trina Williams. Memorial: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67212.
|
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019