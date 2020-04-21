Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jolene Lynne Broomfield. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

TOWANDA-Broomfield, Jolene Lynne 68, of Towanda, KS, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home. A private service will be held with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. Jolene was born in Newton, KS on January 9, 1952, to the late Genevieve (Van Bibber) and Roy Rowland. She was an elementary school teacher for 39 years and taught at Cimmaron, Augusta Lincoln, and for 32 of those years at Circle Elementary School. On August 2, 1975 Jolene married John Broomfield in Augusta, KS who survives her. She is also survived by: daughter, Angela Terrill and husband Scott of Andover, KS; sister, Elaine Cooper of Augusta, KS; brothers, Duane Rowland and wife Beverly of El Dorado, KS, and Jim Rowland and wife Diane of Warminster, PA. Memorial donations to Rivercross Hospice, 251 S Whittier St, Wichita, KS 67207.



