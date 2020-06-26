BLUE SPRINGS, MO-Lofgreen, Jon Alan departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 19, 2020 at home in Blue Springs, MO. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, between 10:00 am and noon at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS, and proceed to Highland Cemetery for a graveside service at 12:30 pm. All activities will follow Covid-19 guidelines. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Burr Oak Woods Conservation Park and Nature Preserve, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Jon's Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com or send cards of sympathy to the mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.