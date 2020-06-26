Jon Alan Lofgreen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLUE SPRINGS, MO-Lofgreen, Jon Alan departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 19, 2020 at home in Blue Springs, MO. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, between 10:00 am and noon at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS, and proceed to Highland Cemetery for a graveside service at 12:30 pm. All activities will follow Covid-19 guidelines. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Burr Oak Woods Conservation Park and Nature Preserve, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Jon's Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com or send cards of sympathy to the mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Ottawa
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Highland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Ottawa
235 S. Hickory St.
Ottawa, KS 66067
785-242-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved