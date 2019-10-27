Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Alfred Blubaugh. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Lawrence Country Club. Send Flowers Notice

LAWRENCE-Blubaugh, Jon Alfred died peacefully at home in Lawrence, Kansas at the age of 80. Jon is survived by his children, Katherine Blubaugh of Minneapolis, MN, Karen Evans (John) of Mooresville, NC, Carol Zoellner (Win) of Lake Quivira, KS, and Michael Blubaugh (Lori) of Prairie Village, KS; grandchildren, Brian, Alissa, Mallory, Jennifer, Kelsey, Morgan, Adam, Eric and Caroline; and great-grandchildren, Emery, Audrey, Wilson and Rosie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Lamb Blubaugh in February of this year and is missed by step-children, Dana Magnusson, and Don and David Lamb. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Sudermann Blubaugh and is missed by step-sons, Mike and Mark Sudermann. In addition, he was preceded in death by his son, Jon Allan Blubaugh; parents, Alfred and Pauline; and brothers, Sid and Jim. Jon was born on December 7, 1938 in Electra, TX to Alfred and Pauline Blubaugh. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in Wichita, KS, in 1956, Wichita State University with a degree in Education, and University of Kansas with a PhD in Speech Communication. He was married to Marilyn Young from 1958 to 1978 and was blessed with five children. After many years, he married his former high school classmate, Janet Linden Lamb and spent his final 35 years with her. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Jon Blubaugh Memorial Scholarship at KU Endowment in honor of his son, Jon. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Rumsey-Yost funeral home with a reception immediately following at Lawrence Country Club.

