TOWANDA-Mayo, Jon Dee 70, of Towanda, Kansas, died June 30, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center after a long battle with liver disease. He was surrounded by his wife Karen of 24 years, brother Bill and wife Debbie of Rose Hill, his four daughters Erica Vesely of Albuquerque, Melanie Fowler of Benton, Stephanie Reyes of Wichita, and Monica Schumacher of Mulvane. Jon retired from Cessna Aircraft in 2008 and became a liver transplant recipient at UNMC that same year. He enjoyed hot rods and was a founding member of the Rusty Nuts Car Club of Butler County. He also enjoyed boating, fishing hanging out with his buddies out in his shop, and spending time with his family and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Alice and William R. Mayo of Rose Hill; sister Phyllis of Derby; grandson Bo Fowler; great-granddaughter Aurora Perry; and son-in-law Trey Meairs. He is survived by his wife; 2 brothers; 1 sister; 4 daughters; 8 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; one great-grandson; and 2 beloved dogs. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Donate Life and Kansas Humane Society. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 3, 2020.
