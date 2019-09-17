Jansson, Jon Douglas of Wichita made his transition peacefully in his home September 10, 2019. Jon was born April 4, 1960 in Wichita. He is survived by his father Conrad Jansson of Wichita, his sisters Carla Steinbuchel of Madison, AL, Merry Reeves of Wichita, Marla Wallace of Rhineland, Mo, Gaye Lynn Jansson of Wichita, brother Conrad Jansson Jr. of Garden Plain along with a loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother Dolores Jansson, and sister Joyce Jansson. Jon earned his bachelor of music in keyboard performance from WSU. He also enjoyed astronomy, water sports and fast jet boats. Jon was much loved and all that knew him will remember his big heart and generous nature. Pursuant to the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral services.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019