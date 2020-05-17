Jon Keith Anderson
Anderson, Jon Keith 74, died Monday, May 4, 2020. No Service. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Anderson, Wanda Schnitker; son, Ian Anderson; and wife, Judy Anderson. Survived by his daughter, Meghan Orlowski, her 3 children of New York, and his sister, Linda Patrick of Wichita Falls, TX. Jon was an artist and a published writer prior to a traumatic brain injury at the age of 25. He never let it impact the essence of who he was. Jon remained grateful for every day and everyone, spreading joy with his quips, encouraging words, and infectious smile. He ended most conversations with "love you to the moon and back." Jon, dance in heaven whole again, you were an inspiration to us all. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

