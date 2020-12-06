Jon R. Dyer
August 12, 1945 - December 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Jon Dyer was born on August 12, 1945, to Harry and Clarice Dyer. Jon grew up in rural Butler County, Kansas. He attended Rosalia public schools where he met his future wife, Jean, when he was five. After graduating from Rosalia High School in 1963, he joined the Air Force and served his country in Vietnam. Jon received his teaching degree from Wichita State and spent over 30 years teaching industrial arts, principles of technology, construction, and driver's ed first at Flinthills High School and later at Bluestem High School. In his spare time, Jon was a contractor. One of his first big projects was building a log cabin in South Fork, Colorado—each log stripped by hand. Jon loved planes and would often talk about the C-130 he worked on while in Vietnam. A highlight of his 70th birthday was getting to ride in the B-29 "Fifi." But perhaps Jon's biggest claim to fame was his turn as an extra in National Lampoon's Vacation in which he literally appeared opposite supermodel Christie Brinkley (that's him standing by the Ferrari).
Jon was a top-notch teacher, a great friend, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be fondly remembered for his warm smile, unflappable demeanor, and ability to remain calm under pressure--the occasional swear word on the job notwithstanding.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jean. He is survived by his children, Mark Dyer and Holly Dyer (Gary Owens) and his grandchildren, Aspen, Ford, Alex, Satchel, and Chloe. Because of the risks posed by COVID-19, no public service is currently planned. The family suggests that donations be made in Jon's name with the National Education Association Foundation at www.neafoundation.org/donate
and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org
.
