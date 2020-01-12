FLORENCE-Bruner, Jon Robert "Bob" 83, beloved dad, former farmer and owner-operator of an earth-moving construction company, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Ellen (Colleen) Bruner, by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Bruner, and by his parents, Harriet and Dan Bruner. He is survived by: Children, Gail (Richard) Murrow, Linda Ebersole, Shelly (Darren) Jones, and Michael Bruner; Grandchildren, Allison and Natalie Murrow, Robin (Melinda) Ebersole, Fin, Brook, and Brie Jones; and Great grandchildren, Taylor and Payten Ebersole. Bob lived nearly all his life either on or immediately adjacent to the same farm near Florence, where he grew up, where his grandparents and parents lived before him, where he played with boyhood friends, hunted arrowheads, and bucked bales. He loved the land, knew every inch of the farm by heart, hunted, fished, and excelled at trap shooting. He could take apart, repair, and put back together any piece of machinery, including his small fleet of used, heavy Caterpillar equipment, with which he moved the same earth that moved him, sculpting its stubborn grit into ponds and terraces for ranchers and farmers, among whom he also built good friendships. His funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. (Rosary 10:00 a.m.) on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Mark's Holy Family Church in Marion, Kansas. Memorial may be made to St. Mark's.

