ANDOVER-Brack, Jon Wayne 63, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Jon was born on January 9, 1956 to Delmer and Betty "Mueller" Brack. and was a Pharmacist for Leekers Family Foods. Jon was an outdoorsman through and through, whether it be outside in the country enjoying nature just taking it all in or hunting or fishing and even target shooting; as he was a member of the NRA. He was also a Jack of all Trades, being able to work on cars and machinery, and he always had projects going. He could fix anything. Jon is survived by his children, Crystal Scott (Tyson), Scott Brack and Diane Brack; siblings, Naomi Adams (David), David Brack (Rhonda) and James Brack (Susie); 2 grandchildren, Mirabella and Breyton; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmer and Betty. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 405 W 21st St, Andover, KS. Online guest book may be signed at

