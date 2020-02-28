Pinnell, Jonalou 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 14, 2020. Jonalou was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Eva Mercer. She is survived by her children, Roger Pinnell (Bev), Alan Pinnell, Sue Crowl (Sam); granddaughters, Joie Tedder (Jay), Tina Lewis, Krystal Abramovitz (Tom); great-grandsons, Jason Tedder (Heather), Michael Tedder, Samuel Tedder and great-granddaughter, Alycia Price. Jonalou's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00pm, First Christian Church, 102 W. 4th St, Grove, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Physician's Choice Hospice, 14324 N. Western Ave, Edmond, OK 73013. Arrangements are entrusted to and under the direction of Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344, Shaunda J. Lawson, Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020