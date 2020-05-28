FALL RIVER-Jewett, Jonathan Dee 64, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home in Fall River, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 15, 1955 in Wichita, Kansas the son of Ed Jewett and Margaret Dean. Jonathan proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from February 6, 1973 until receiving an honorable discharge on November 11, 1975. He married the love of his life, Lisa Walters on June 5, 1982 in Wichita. They would make their home in Fall River in 1994. Jonathan was a Master Chimney Sweep and had worked throughout the state of Kansas. He owned and operated Classic Chimney Sweep in Overland Park for 15 years. Jonathan was a devoted father and grandfather and dearly loved his country. He will live on in the hearts and minds of his loving wife, Lisa of their home; daughters, Tanya Sue Jewett of Doyline, Louisiana and Andrea Dawn of Fall River; a son Nathan Dee Jewett and his wife Scottlyn of Wichita; sister, Jacque Humphrey of Sacramento, California; a brother, Toby Jack Jewett of Littleton, Colorado; six grandchildren, Jared Lee, Kirra Jewett, Asher Jewett, Isaiah Jewett, Anistyn Jewett and Liam Spengler; Jonathan was preceded in death by his parents Ed Jewett and Margaret Dean and a brother, Michael Garrity. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jonathan's life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 28, 2020.