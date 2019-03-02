Morgan, Jonathan 55, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. He was born March 8, 1963. He moved to Texas in 1981 where he resided, until he passed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman & Mary Morgan. He is survived by his sister, Nina (Morgan) Koch; nephews, Jeffrey Hall, Brett (Jackie) Sexton; 1 great-nephew, Oliver Hall & many Aunts, Uncles & cousins.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Morgan.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 2, 2019