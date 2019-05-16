Karstensen, Jonathan William age 22, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, born December 8, 1996, to John and Sherry Karstensen. Jonathan was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was a young free spirit that lit up a room as soon as he walked in with his contagious smile. Jonathan graduated from Maize High School in 2015, continuing his education at Wichita State University where he studied Business. Jonathan was due to receive his Bachelor's degree this spring. He was on the rowing team at WSU and won many medals during his time. Jonathan had an amazing love for music and traveling; he wanted to see the world. He is survived by both parents; sisters, Ashley Karstensen and Heather (Enrique) Favilia; grandparents, Bernice and Elmer Karstensen; niece, Adalynn; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212, burial after at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Following Graveside, join the family back at the church to remember Jonathan with food and refreshments provided. In lieu of flowers, please go to youcaring.com or Facebook.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 16, 2019