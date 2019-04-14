Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joni K. Ewing. View Sign

HAYSVILLE-Ewing, Joni K. age 62, passed away, in her home in Haysville, KS, after a heroic battle with cancer, on 4/3/19, surrounded by love. She was born on 2/28/57, in Wichita, KS, to Robert and Maxine Mainzer. She spent all of her working life, over 37 years, in CT, X-Ray, and MRI. Much of that time was in management. Her hobbies included spending time running with her friends and family, spending quality time with her beloved husband and playing with her grandkids. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bill; daughter, Kelly (Lanny) Owens; step-son, Kendal (Sherry) Ewing; step-daughter, Amanda (David) Killion; grandchildren, Brayden, Madison and Kashlee; brother, John Mainzer; sisters, Judy (Ken) Tector, Sandy (Ted) Sturgeon and many other relatives and wonderful friends who will all miss her sweet smile. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bobby (Becky) Mainzer. Celebration of Joni's life to be held 5/4/19 at 10:30 a.m. at Sedgwick County Park, at Wheatland shelter. Please make a donation to the cancer , in lieu of flowers, for future cancer warriors.

HAYSVILLE-Ewing, Joni K. age 62, passed away, in her home in Haysville, KS, after a heroic battle with cancer, on 4/3/19, surrounded by love. She was born on 2/28/57, in Wichita, KS, to Robert and Maxine Mainzer. She spent all of her working life, over 37 years, in CT, X-Ray, and MRI. Much of that time was in management. Her hobbies included spending time running with her friends and family, spending quality time with her beloved husband and playing with her grandkids. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bill; daughter, Kelly (Lanny) Owens; step-son, Kendal (Sherry) Ewing; step-daughter, Amanda (David) Killion; grandchildren, Brayden, Madison and Kashlee; brother, John Mainzer; sisters, Judy (Ken) Tector, Sandy (Ted) Sturgeon and many other relatives and wonderful friends who will all miss her sweet smile. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bobby (Becky) Mainzer. Celebration of Joni's life to be held 5/4/19 at 10:30 a.m. at Sedgwick County Park, at Wheatland shelter. Please make a donation to the cancer , in lieu of flowers, for future cancer warriors. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations