Jonnie Victoria WesterlundAugust 6, 1945 - November 28, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Jonnie Victoria "Vicki" Westerlund, age 75, of Wichita, retired Beautician, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. No visitation. A memorial service will be held, 3 pm Saturday, December 5, Salvation Army Worship Center, 1910 S. Everett St., Wichita. Jonnie is preceded in death by her parents, John and Iline Crum; son, John Moore; and her brother, Paul Crum. She is survived by her children, Jay Moore (ToniDawn), Mike Moore, Jackie Judd, Jamie Judd, Jennifer Williamson; daughter-in-law, Robin Moore; sister, Sharon Hoover (Mark); 42 Nieces and nephews, 18 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the Salvation Army, 1910 S. Everett St, Wichita, KS 67213. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com . Smith Mortuary, Derby in charge of arrangements.