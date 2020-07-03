1/1
Jordan Bagley
1980 - 2020
Bagley, Jordan passed away suddenly at his home in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday evening, June 28, 2020. Born April 10, 1980, Jordan is survived by his parents, Mark and Pam Bagley; his wife, Glenna, and their three children, Layla, Julian, and Liam; his two brothers, Aaron and Trahy Bagley; and two nieces, Brittany and Brandy Bagley. Jordan graduated in 1998 from Wichita High School Southeast. He then briefly attended Wichita State University. He painted for 10 years before working in several manufacturing positions. Jordan was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He was a sensitive soul who felt life intensely. He was deeply affected by all aspects of his life. As a result, he was sometimes overwhelmed and found daily activities more difficult than others. He cared deeply. Friends may call at the Lakeview Funeral home Monday from 3PM to 5PM July 6 for viewing and book signing. There will be a private family service Tuesday. Those who choose to honor Jordan are asked to make a contribution in his name to their favorite charity.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
3166848200
