Shores, Jordan Rene "Jordie" "Jojo" 28, of Wichita, KS, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Visitation 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Douglass Cemetery, Douglass, KS. Jordie was born in Wichita, KS on October 5, 1990, to Malinda (Johnson) and Ronald L. Shores. She was a graduate of Douglass High School. She is survived by: her parents; grandmother, Joyce A. Johnson; sister, Jenna Whitehead and husband Willie; nieces, Addyson and Preslie Whitehead, the loves of her life; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Kenneth C. Johnson, John William Shores; grandmother, Barbara Darlene Busbee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jordan Shores Memorial Fund care of RCB bank to be given to .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2019