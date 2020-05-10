Jorene Hutchinson
Hutchinson, Jorene 63, retired Legal Secretary, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Jorene loved reading and cooking. Preceded in death by her parents, Roger and JoAnn Sowders. Survived by her son, Braedon (Megan) Hutchinson of Derby; grandchild, Charlotte Jo Hutchinson; ex-husband, Jim Hutchinson of Wichita. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

May 10, 2020
Such great memories growing up next door to her and her family! We had many great shenanigans and she taught me how to put on makeup! Oh, the stories we had! RIP Jorene
Shelley Martin
Friend
