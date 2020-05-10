Hutchinson, Jorene 63, retired Legal Secretary, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Jorene loved reading and cooking. Preceded in death by her parents, Roger and JoAnn Sowders. Survived by her son, Braedon (Megan) Hutchinson of Derby; grandchild, Charlotte Jo Hutchinson; ex-husband, Jim Hutchinson of Wichita. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.