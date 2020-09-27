Jose Peggs
February 1, 1948 - September 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Jose was called to heaven September 23, at her home with her daughter by her side. She had a rich and fulfilling life full of adventure and surrounded by love. Jose was born and raised in St. Albans, Hertfordshire, England. After attending college, she worked for a temporary agency in London which took her to all parts of London to work. She found a permanent position at Columbia Pictures Corporation on the famous Wardour Street, but the itch to travel overcame her. She went to work at a hotel in the small village of Obergurgl, Austria. From there she went to Montreal, Canada to work for two years, then back across the ocean to work in Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany before finally settling in Wichita, Kansas in 1973. She attended Wichita State University graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor in Business, then entered Law School at Washburn University. After Law School she clerked for two years at the Federal Courthouse before joining William L. Fry. It was there she developed her passion for employment law and litigated many cases, including a groundbreaking ADA case. When Mr. Fry retired, she continued to represent complainants in the employment law arena until she closed her office at the end of 2012 for health reasons. In 2014, she started working part time as an Investigator for the Kansas Human Rights Commission and continued to work through August of this year. Jose had a passion for travel. She traveled all over the world, bringing along Andy and her children for many adventures. She boasted that she visited every state in the Union except for 3. She gathered mementos from all her journeys and meticulously kept photo albums to document these adventures, which were frequently enjoyed by herself and family over the years. Jose is proceeded in death by beloved son, Geoffrey Jon Peggs, father John Beech, and mother Hilda Beech. She is survived by husband Seldon (Andy) Anderson, daughter Dr. Michele Peggs-Mineart, husband Gary Mineart, and adoring grandsons William and Jacob. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established with the Geoffrey Jon Peggs Memorial Scholarship, through the Kansas State Foundation, 2323 Anderson Ave., S-500, Manhattan, KS, 66502-29911. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
