KINGMAN-Adams, Joseph Andrew 23, died Oct. 18, 2019, at his home in Kingman County. He was born Nov. 10, 1995, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Tod and Stephanie Eckell Adams. A resident of Kingman, formerly of Wichita, he was a cook for Pizza Hut and was formerly employed at Circle C Washout in Pratt, Kansas. Joseph attended Sunrise Christian High School in Bel Aire, Kansas and graduated from Pratt High School in Pratt, Kansas. He was an avid New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Royals fan and he loved animals. Survivors include his mother, Stephanie; grandmothers, Susan Shannon and Mae Adams; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Tod; and grandfathers, Jack Shannon and John Adams. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wichita. Memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society or Holy Cross Lutheran Church in care of Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman.

