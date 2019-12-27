Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph B. Diekemper. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Diekemper, Joseph B. 71, devoted husband of 49 years, father of four and grandfather of fifteen, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 29; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 30, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Joe was a devout member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, the former Vice President of Bruenger Trucking and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska, and served with the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Preceded in death by parents, Gertrude and Joseph Diekemper, Jr.; brothers, Alfred Diekemper, and infant twin brothers; brothers-in-law, Edmund Hagedorn and Bernard Hagedorn, and nephew, David Hagedorn. Survivors, wife, Patricia; daughters, Jean (Mike) Hoyt of Olathe, Jill (Jimmy) Allen of Wichita, Julie (Cliff) Johnson of Olathe; son, Joseph Diekemper of Wichita; sisters, Joan Hagedorn and Roberta Hagedorn; brother, Leo (Joey) Diekemper all of West Point, NE; grandchildren, Bailey, Brianna, Andrew, Mackenzie and Mia Hoyt of Olathe, Jakob, Josie and Jadyn Allen, Julia, Joseph, Jillian and Penelope Diekemper, all of Wichita, Kylie, Brooklyn and Emma Johnson of Olathe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205. Downing & Lahey West.

Diekemper, Joseph B. 71, devoted husband of 49 years, father of four and grandfather of fifteen, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 29; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 30, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Joe was a devout member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, the former Vice President of Bruenger Trucking and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska, and served with the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Preceded in death by parents, Gertrude and Joseph Diekemper, Jr.; brothers, Alfred Diekemper, and infant twin brothers; brothers-in-law, Edmund Hagedorn and Bernard Hagedorn, and nephew, David Hagedorn. Survivors, wife, Patricia; daughters, Jean (Mike) Hoyt of Olathe, Jill (Jimmy) Allen of Wichita, Julie (Cliff) Johnson of Olathe; son, Joseph Diekemper of Wichita; sisters, Joan Hagedorn and Roberta Hagedorn; brother, Leo (Joey) Diekemper all of West Point, NE; grandchildren, Bailey, Brianna, Andrew, Mackenzie and Mia Hoyt of Olathe, Jakob, Josie and Jadyn Allen, Julia, Joseph, Jillian and Penelope Diekemper, all of Wichita, Kylie, Brooklyn and Emma Johnson of Olathe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close