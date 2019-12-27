Diekemper, Joseph B. 71, devoted husband of 49 years, father of four and grandfather of fifteen, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 29; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 30, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Joe was a devout member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, the former Vice President of Bruenger Trucking and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska, and served with the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Preceded in death by parents, Gertrude and Joseph Diekemper, Jr.; brothers, Alfred Diekemper, and infant twin brothers; brothers-in-law, Edmund Hagedorn and Bernard Hagedorn, and nephew, David Hagedorn. Survivors, wife, Patricia; daughters, Jean (Mike) Hoyt of Olathe, Jill (Jimmy) Allen of Wichita, Julie (Cliff) Johnson of Olathe; son, Joseph Diekemper of Wichita; sisters, Joan Hagedorn and Roberta Hagedorn; brother, Leo (Joey) Diekemper all of West Point, NE; grandchildren, Bailey, Brianna, Andrew, Mackenzie and Mia Hoyt of Olathe, Jakob, Josie and Jadyn Allen, Julia, Joseph, Jillian and Penelope Diekemper, all of Wichita, Kylie, Brooklyn and Emma Johnson of Olathe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019