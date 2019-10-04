Gilkey, Joseph Cisro, Jr. born December 19, 1951, passed away September 29, 2019. Received his Bachelor's at Emporia State University, Superintendent Emeritus J.C. Gilkey Sr. District. Survived by wife, Linda Gilkey; children, Jerome (Tammy), Joseph, Jermaire, Janelle, Jasmine (Terach), Jamaica and Jolene; brothers and sisters, Bishop Mark Gilkey (Verdena), Allen Gilkey (Barbara), Tina Gilkey and Pamela Berry; 12 grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Mark Cathedral Church of God in Christ. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019