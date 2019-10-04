Joseph Cisro Gilkey Jr.

Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark Cathedral Church of God in Christ
Notice
Gilkey, Joseph Cisro, Jr. born December 19, 1951, passed away September 29, 2019. Received his Bachelor's at Emporia State University, Superintendent Emeritus J.C. Gilkey Sr. District. Survived by wife, Linda Gilkey; children, Jerome (Tammy), Joseph, Jermaire, Janelle, Jasmine (Terach), Jamaica and Jolene; brothers and sisters, Bishop Mark Gilkey (Verdena), Allen Gilkey (Barbara), Tina Gilkey and Pamela Berry; 12 grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Mark Cathedral Church of God in Christ. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019
