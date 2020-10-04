1/1
Joseph D. Erdman
1937 - 2020
Wichita, Kansas - March 24, 1927 – September 27, 2020. Joseph Erdman "Holey Joe", passed away Sunday, September 27, at the age of 93. He was happily married to Patricia R. Mathew on November 3, 1950, almost 70 years ago. He leaves behind 4 children, Joseph Erdman II, Jeffrey Erdman (Peggy), Trish Reid (Keith) and Nancy Dyer (Dan). There are 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, too many to mention here, who loved him dearly. A Celebration of Life Service to be held October 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West Chapel, 10515 W. Maple, Wichita, KS. The service will be live-streamed and online tributes may be made at www.dlwichita.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
October 2, 2020
Joe-so sorry about you and your families lost. Our prayers are with you all.
Dave & Trish
Dave Carruthers
Friend
