Abshier, Joseph David passed peacefully, February 10, 2020, into eternal rest at his home in Mountain Home, AR amongst his family, at the age of 55. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucrissie Abshier and his father, Connie L. Abshier of Wichita, KS. He is survived by a daughter, Anna Marie Kilmer of Wichita, KS; sisters, Ann (Staryll) Stradford of Mountain Home, AR, Anita (James) Welch of Wichita, KS and Connie Jo Abshier of Wichita, KS; one brother, Larry E. Abshier of Wichita, KS and a large extended family and many lifelong friends. David was a welder by trade and was talented in creating unusual projects and works of art in his spare time. He was an avid lover and rider of Harley Davidson motorcycles and was loved by his extended biker brothers and sisters. With his free spirit and kind soul whose sense of humor made everyone laugh, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In the summer of 2019, David rededicated his life to Jesus and would freely give his testimony. His desire was to come back home to Wichita and share with all his friends how his life had been changed. A gathering of family and friends will be in Wichita, KS on March 21, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the North Riverside Park. Arrangements are by Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mountain Home, AR. The online guestbook and obituary are available at

Abshier, Joseph David passed peacefully, February 10, 2020, into eternal rest at his home in Mountain Home, AR amongst his family, at the age of 55. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucrissie Abshier and his father, Connie L. Abshier of Wichita, KS. He is survived by a daughter, Anna Marie Kilmer of Wichita, KS; sisters, Ann (Staryll) Stradford of Mountain Home, AR, Anita (James) Welch of Wichita, KS and Connie Jo Abshier of Wichita, KS; one brother, Larry E. Abshier of Wichita, KS and a large extended family and many lifelong friends. David was a welder by trade and was talented in creating unusual projects and works of art in his spare time. He was an avid lover and rider of Harley Davidson motorcycles and was loved by his extended biker brothers and sisters. With his free spirit and kind soul whose sense of humor made everyone laugh, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In the summer of 2019, David rededicated his life to Jesus and would freely give his testimony. His desire was to come back home to Wichita and share with all his friends how his life had been changed. A gathering of family and friends will be in Wichita, KS on March 21, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the North Riverside Park. Arrangements are by Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mountain Home, AR. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020

