Joseph Dean Elliott (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Wulf-Ast Mortuary
120 N King
Mount Hope, KS
67108
(316)-667-2351
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Pathway Church
Goddard, KS
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:45 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
MT. HOPE-Elliott, Joseph Dean 68, passed away July 3, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Nellie (Baird) Elliott; nephews, Gary Cupps and Ryan Elliott. Survived by his siblings, Robert (Cathy) Elliott, Rayle (Carlene) Elliott, William Elliott, Richard (Patricia) Elliott, Jon Elliott, Angeline (Lee) Carlson. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Hope Pride Committee in care of Wulf-Ast Mortuary. Funeral services, Thursday, July 11, 2019 10:00 a.m. Pathway Church, Goddard KS. Burial to follow Mt. Hope Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. Wulf-Ast Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019
