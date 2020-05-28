EL DORADO-Linot, Joseph F. 80, of El Dorado, KS passed away on May 24, 2020 at his home in El Dorado. Joe was born October 8, 1939 in Wichita, KS, the son of the late Marguerite (Engels) and Maynard Linot. Joe and JoAnn (Swaney) were united in marriage on October 7, 1961, in Derby, KS. Joe and JoAnn were retired farmer/ranchers. Joe was also a 46 year employee of EBY construction where he served as a superintendent. He enjoyed serving many years on the USD 375 school board, Augusta Township board and Rural Water District board. He enjoyed training and racing horses for many years and loved to be outdoors working on the farm. He graduated from Rose Hill High School where he was the quarterback on the first football team at the school. He also attended and played baseball at Ark City JUCO and took classes at Wichita State University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Marguerite; his brothers, Tom and John; and a daughter, Joan Linot-Korth. He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, JoAnn of El Dorado; sisters, Margie Roberts of Douglass; Betty Roberts of Broken Arrow, OK; and Mary Ann (Scott) Peters of Davis, OK; his loving children, Jerald (Melissa) Linot of El Dorado; Jean (David) Gibbs of El Dorado; and Joe (Becky) Linot, Jr. of Wichita; grandchildren, Logan Linot, Lenexa Linot and Laiken (Tanner) Cody of El Dorado, David (Courtney) Korth, of Olathe, Eric Korth, Jessica Korth, Luke Korth and Adam (Lori Battern) Korth of Kansas City, Janay (Ryan) Brickley, Jaydee Gibbs and Jonam Gibbs of El Dorado, Jacy Gibbs of Nashville, TN, Alec Linot, of Madison, WI and Reid Linot of Wichita; step-grandchildren, Adam Johnston of El Dorado and Alicia (Ryan) Martinez of Udall; great-grandchildren, Everly Brickley, Brekklyn Cody, Bryson Cody and Rhett Korth. Closed casket visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. The gathering size will be limited to 15 people at one time during visitation and the family will not be present. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 with Funeral Mass following at 10:00 a.m. all at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Augusta. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St James Catholic Church or Serenity Hospice Care.