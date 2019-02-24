Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Fleming. View Sign



OKLAHOMA CITY, OK-Fleming, Joseph The family of Joseph Fleming sadly announces his passing on Feb.15, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK, at the age of 71, after his valiant battle with dementia. Born in Gonzales, Tx. into a military family, Joe lived in many cities and countries including Japan. He graduated from Amarillo High School, with a full art scholarship, which he utilized at many universities His artistic talents led to employment in retail store merchandising, international marketing and to Wichita KS. Enrolling in Wichita State University, he studied real estate and land use economics, sparking his life long career in property tax. Joe held the position of Senior Appraiser with the Sedgwick County Appraisers Office until he established his own firm, Property Tax Analysts, which he operated for 25 years. A gifted teacher, Joe was an adjunct instructor with Butler County Community College, a nationally certified instructor for IAAO for 12 years, and a nationally recognized court appointed authority on property tax methodologies. He received his MBA from Butler University. Joe relocated to Hinton, OK, where he operated, with his wife Liz, The Runaway Ranch Trading Company...incorporating his lifelong fascination of western memorabilia and books. He shared his home on 40 acres with his beloved horses, donkeys, dogs and cats. He assisted Liz in the transport of rescue animals for as long as his failing health permitted. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Ora A. Fleming and 1st wife, Martha Miracle Fleming. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Liz) Fleming of OKC, OK; stepsons, Mark A. Crowder, wife, Melissa, and their daughter, Annabelle, of NYC, NY, Michael T. Crowder and wife, Ashley, of OKC, OK; BIL, Bob Howard and wife, Royalia, Hinton, OK; SIL, Kathy Bash, OKC, OK; beloved cousin, Kathy Stutesman and husband, Bill, Dallas, TX; Joe's sisters, Jane Ann Eutsler, Joann Francis Knight and Elizabeth Idais. He leaves behind many friends and associates that will miss his art, wit, humor, stories, and lectures. Joe's family wishes to thank the entire staff of Villagio Memory Care and Physicians Choice Hospice of OKC, OK, for the dignity compassion, patience, and care shown Joe during his last difficult months. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to www.fetchfidoa flight.com , or to an animal rescue of your choice. The family will hold private services. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

