COLWICH-Seiler, Joseph John 89, passed away at Colwich Gardens on September 28, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1930 to the late John Sr and Rosalie (Spexarth) Seiler in Colwich, KS. He is survived by his wife, Almeda (Winter) Seiler; sons, Ken (Dorothy), Fred (Jan), Dave (Chris), Duane (Stephanie); daughters, Nancy (Dean) Martin, Pat (Suhail) Suleiman, Mary (John) Meng, Connie (Joe) Brossard; brother, John (Pat) Seiler Jr; sisters, Mary (Melvin) Dold, Rosie (Roman) Mannebach; 26 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; siblings, Richard, Jim, Paul, Bernard, Catherine. Rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, Ks. Memorial established with Sacred Heart Building Fund. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019