Damilini, Joseph Michael Age 70, was called to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 4, 2019, peacefully at home with his wife and children at his side. He had glioblastoma brain cancer for about 9 months. His parents were Joseph D. and Christine Damilini, passed away. Joe was a good Catholic, a good husband, a good father, a good father-in-law, a good grandfather, and a good mailman. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal service for 30 years. He honorably served in the Marines for 2 years. He liked basketball, football and playing poker. He enjoyed cheering for WSU basketball, baseball, KU basketball, KC Chiefs and KC Royals. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Marcia Ann Seidl Damilini; twin sons, James Damilini (Amber) and Leo Damilini (Liz); son, David Damilini; daughter, Rose Damilini Manning (Matt); sister, Patty Creamer (Bud); brother, Mark Damilini (Jacque); brother-in-law, Ed Seidl (Julie); brother-in-law, Gregg Lesh; five grandchildren, Isaac and Lila Damilini, Ian and Eli Manning, Luke Damilini; and nieces and nephews and other family members and friends. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Rosary will be 6:00 pm Friday, May 10, 2019, also at the church. He will be buried at Resurrection Cemetery. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217. "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."



