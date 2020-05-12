Joseph P. Stuhlsatz
CONWAY SPRINGS-Stuhlsatz, Joseph P. 93, retired owner of Joe's Market, died Friday, May 8, 2020. Private family services. Preceded by parents: Michael and Minne (Landwehr) Stuhlsatz; brothers: Louis, Jake, Walter and Bill; sisters: Elizabeth Stuhlsatz, Martha Zandler, Bertha Miller, infant daughter Mary Ann Stuhlsatz. Survivors: wife of 71 years, Celeste (May) Stuhlsatz; sons: Daniel (Sheila) of Staunton, VA; Joseph Jr. (Connie) of Wichita; Thomas (Stephanie) of Tampa, FL; daughter Victoria (Jacob) Denton of Wichita; sisters: Agnes Henning of Wichita; Gertrude Weber of Wellington; grandchildren: Sean Stuhlsatz, Kimberly (Charles) Langford, Tamberlyn Stuhlsatz Hendrix, Melissa (Scotty) Davis, Erin Stuhlsatz, Amy (Ryan) Stewman, Sophia and William Stuhlsatz; great-grandchildren: Damon (Stormie) Langford, Alex (Maryah) Langford, Reece (Riley) Langford, Trent Langford, Drake Hendrix, Sydney Hendrix, Natasha Bailey, Ethan Davis, Madelyn Davis, Emma Joe Shoemaker, Jackson Stewman, Asher Stewman, Colton Stewman; great-great-grandson: Nolan Langford. Memorials to Salvation Army, Center of Hope or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 12, 2020
Prayers for all of the family, asking comfort and peace. I hope that Celeste knows that her neighbors here in Wichita would like to be of any service we could be.
Edith Wedel
Friend
May 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss, I remember walking to your store for mom you were all so good to us love you all and praying for your comfort. Diane (Conrady) Bjorklund
Diane Bjorklund
Friend
