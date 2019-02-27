Burditt, Joseph R. Sr. 69, retired carpenter passed away on Feb. 19, 2019 in Haysville, Ks. He was born Jan. 9, 1950 in Wichita, Ks. the son of Charles and Ida "Tucker" Burditt. He is survived by his son: Joseph R. Burditt Jr., brothers: David, Doyle, and Ernie, and sister: Nancy Small; 2 grandchildren. Private services will be held at a later date. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019