Martin, Joseph R. "Joe" 54, small business owner, entered Eternal Life on May 11, 2019. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Adrian M. Martin; grandparents, Robert and Marie Martin and Clem and Mary Lubbers. He is survived by his mother, Kay (Lubbers) Martin; brothers, Mike (Lisa) Martin, Tom (Jo Ellen) Martin, John (Lisa) Martin, Bill (Anne) Martin; sister, Marie (Shawn) Elliott; 15 nieces and 15 nephews, all of Wichita. Joe grew up in west Sedgwick County, attended Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, moved to Kansas City and attended technical school. There he owned and operated Imagetekk, an office equipment sales and service company. He relished life, food, travel and friendships. Joe passed away after a brave battle with cancer. He will be remembered as a model of suffering with a cheerful spirit, and without complaint. Rosary, 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 15; Mass of Christian Burial, 1 p.m., Thursday, May 16, both at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church at St. Mark. Memorials are with Holy Savior Catholic Church, 3000 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214 and Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 3550 N. 167th St. W., Colwich, KS 67030. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 14, 2019