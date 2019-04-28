OLATHE-Jarrett, Joseph W. 65, of Olathe, KS died Thursday, April 25, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Joe was born on September 7, 1953 in Duncan, OK. He worked for Boeing/Spirit AeroSystems for 30 years in their Industrial Engineering and Finance organizations. Joe was a kind, caring, and loving man who adored his family and many friends. He loved watching and playing golf but was especially proud to be called "Pops" by his grandchildren. Joe had fond memories of his time spent on the family farm in Oklahoma and enjoyed reminiscing for years about each round of golf he played with his buddies. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard O. and Jonnie Lee Van Cleave, and mother, Dorothy Jarrett. Joe is survived by his wife, Rhelda whom he married on July 1, 1983; step-sons, J.R. (Emily) and Charlie (Keri) Dennis; grandchildren, Carsen, Tinsley, Morgan, Brooklyn, Landon, and Jack Dennis; aunts, Ann Newton and Effie (Kenneth) Shipman. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation C/O Hospice House, 20375 W. 151st Street, Suite 363, Olathe, KS 66061 or olathehealth.org. A graveside service will be Tuesday, April 30 at 2:00 pm at Olathe Memorial Cemetery, 738 N Chestnut St, Olathe, KS 66061. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019