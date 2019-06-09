MULVANE-Venskus, Joseph W. Jr. 87, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born September 21, 1931 to Joseph and Josephine (Norusis) Venskus, Sr. in Elizabeth, NJ. Visitation: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 1 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Rosary: 7 pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 am, Friday, June 14, 2019, both at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. Read full obituary at: www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019