Bauer, Joseph William Jr. 77, loving husband and father and retired PKM Steel, special projects manager, passed away March 14, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Joe is survived by his children, Joseph (Dana) Bauer III and Marie (Doug) Hamilton; brother, Robert Bauer; grandchildren, Joseph IV, Reanna, Richard, Theresa; great-grandchildren, Thalia, Bryleigh, and Maddox. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph Sr. and Audrey (Schollmeyer) Bauer and beloved wife of 36 years Theresa (Wehmeyer) Bauer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: ALS-Mid America Chapter, 6950 Squibb Road, Suite 210, Mission, KS 66202. Private services. Wulf-Ast Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020